Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/18/2023 – 21:28

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, reinforced this Wednesday, the 18th, her assessment that Brazil “raises a lot” and “raises poorly”, in addition to spending “a lot” and in a wrong way, emphasizing her defense of tax reform on consumption. She also repeated the ministry’s guidance to review the quality of spending, as a priority before possible cuts, and said that social policies will be carried out in a responsible manner, in line with the government’s objective of reaching the zero deficit target next year.

“That’s what fiscal balance means. It is often not about talking about cuts in public spending at the time of a large social deficit (…) But perhaps starting as a first step, in the year 2023, as we did, and probably dragging it to 2024, we talk about the quality of public spending. Let’s do social responsibly, but within that limit, hence this government’s objective of trying to reach the zero deficit target in 2024”, said Tebet during participation in the 26th International Congress of Constitutional Law.

Regarding the revenue aspect, the minister highlighted that the tax reform discussed in Congress is the “only silver bullet” to make Brazil grow in a way that has not happened in 40 years. In Tebet’s assessment, the two biggest problems that surrounded the proposal during discussions in recent decades are being resolved. According to her, with the current text, no state or municipality will lose revenue under the new system, in addition to ensuring that the service sector does not have an increase in tax burden, she said.

“Two biggest problems with the tax reform are being resolved: no state, no municipality will lose from the reform, there will be safe revenue to guarantee gradually, so that in the next 30 years, perhaps 50 years – there is a doubt between the two – this increase in revenue that will come without a tax increase is distributed harmoniously”, he stated.

The minister also highlighted the expectation that the approval of the reform will increase Brazilian GDP growth. “We can say that we can have a tax reform that, alone, may have the capacity to increase Brazilian GDP by almost 1%, outside of Brazil’s normal growth. It could guarantee Brazil’s GDP growth over the next 15 years, which could vary between 12% and 15%,” she said.

“Brazil collects a lot and collects poorly (..) as serious as that is, Brazil spends a lot and spends even worse. Within this equation, it is difficult to guarantee fiscal balance, but what is even more serious, it is impossible to guarantee social justice”, he declared at the beginning of his speech, adding that, unlike the private sector, the Brazilian State does not correctly plan its expenses, for “often” serving political-party or electoral interests. “Brazil does not have a culture of planning, it does not plan its actions,” he stated.