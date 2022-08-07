In 2014, the senator presented assets of R$ 1.5 million; vice on the ticket, Mara Gabrili declared R$ 12,897,348.70 in goods

The MDB’s pre-candidate for the Planalto, Simone Tebet, asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to register his ticket in the presidential race. This Saturday (06.Aug.2022), at the site of Candidacy Disclosure, of the TSE, the senator’s profile can now be accessed.

Tebet declared BRL 2,323,735, 28 in assets. His deputy Mara Gabrili (PSDB) informed have an equity of R$ 12,897,348.70. The composition of the “Brasil para Todos” coalition will be between MDB, PSDB, Cidadadania and Pode. The TSE will still analyze the plate.

In the 2014 elections, when she was elected senator for Mato Grosso do Sul, there were declared R$ 1,575,566.39 -a 47.4% increase compared to this year. The sum did not consider monetary corrections and inflation.

Until this Saturday (6.Aug), in addition to Simone Tebet, 6 other pre-candidates have already declared their assets, according to the TSE website: