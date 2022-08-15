Government plan guidelines focus on the poorest and on education, green economy and partnership with the private sector

The MDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Simone Tebet, announced the guidelines of his government plan this Monday (15.Aug.2022), in which he promises to eradicate poverty, hunger and illiteracy. Here’s the intact (1.3 MB).

There are 48 pages divided into 4 axes: combating social inequalities; commitment to the green economy; construction of a government that is a partner of the private sector; transparency, inclusion and combating all forms of prejudice and discrimination.

“There are poverty reduction targets. We are going to implement a social responsibility law in Brazil. We are going to stop just saying that we are going to eradicate poverty and we are going to prove how, with programs, with goals, with deadlines and with results”declared the candidate.

The senator said that if social goals are not met, the government itself will suffer sanctions and spending blocks. The plan was presented in São Paulo alongside campaign coordinators Germano Rigotto and Elena Landau.

“The senator will have the best and most feasible government plan among all the presidential candidates. A government plan that tackles the big issues that need to be tackled, but without populism, without selling illusions.”said Rigotto.

Tebet also stated that he must raise the threshold for someone to be considered miserable. According to her, more people need to be able to receive aid, such as the minimum income, which she declared will have a floor of R$ 600.