President will visit regions affected by rains this Monday (20.feb); Storm has already left 36 dead and 228 homeless

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will visit this Monday (20.Feb.2023) the regions affected by heavy rains on the coast of São Paulo. Until the latest update from the São Paulo government, at least 36 people had died and 228 were homeless.

Lula was in Bahia, where he was spending the Carnival holiday, but he canceled his stay there to monitor the situation on the coast of São Paulo. O Power360 found that 7 ministers will accompany the president’s visit to the region. Are they:

The areas most affected by the storm are on the north coast of São Paulo, in the cities of São Sebastião and Ubatuba. In addition to the municipalities, there are records of occurrences in other cities in the region, such as Caraguatatuba and Ilhabela, as well as on the south coast, in Peruíbe, Mongaguá, Itanhaém and Santos.

On Saturday (Feb 19), the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto, and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), flew over the regions affected by the rains. They met with Colonel Hengeel Ricardo Pereira, state coordinator of the Civil defense.

“The situation is extremely serious. São Sebastião is experiencing a chaotic moment, even with rain forecast. Our entire team and machinery are on the streets, all mobilized, working and giving our best”said the mayor of São Sebastião.

Watch (1min1s):

REDEMPTIONS

São Paulo security forces are committed to rescuing victims who were isolated or buried due to the storm in the state since Sunday morning (Feb 19).

Watch (41s):