Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 17:52

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, said this Thursday, 25th, that the veto of R$5.6 billion in commission amendments is provisional and can be reviewed, but the department does not have an answer on how they will be restored.

“We had to make vetoes and vetoes are not simple. I can't take a part of the action or a part of the programming and cut it. Either I cut the entire schedule, or I can't cut it. As I don't know the National Congress agreements that were made, what they really insist on, what is on Congress' part, we provisionally made a first veto on the actions, on the programming lines, and we can, by February, do any changes, as we have always done at the right time”, said the minister.

According to Tebet, the government will have more clarity on these numbers when presenting the first bimonthly revenue and expenditure assessment report, but this does not mean that the government cannot send a proposal to Congress before this deadline to redistribute the vetoes.

Even so, the government will only have a clearer indication of revenue expectations after Carnival. One of the reasons for the government having to reduce the Budget was the calculation of inflation – the 2023 IPCA closed at a level lower than that used to estimate expenses in the Budget.

“We prefer to collect less than to have an inflationary process in Brazil and lose control. So the lower inflation is, there is no problem with revenue falling. We cut from somewhere. So we had R$4.4 billion less. Now we have to see the actions, provisional measures and bills that we presented and Congress approved at the end of the year, what this means in real revenue”, he explained.

These speeches occurred during the launch of the report on the Transversal Environmental Agenda of the Multi-Year Plan 2024-2027, held at the headquarters of Banco do Brasil, in Brasília. The document was prepared by the MPO with support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The head of Planning stated that this year is the time to project Brazil for the future, whether for this one or for a possible fourth term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “We have to look at neighboring countries”, she stated, pointing out that the Integration Route agreement, which involves Mercosur, has already been approved by Lula.

Tebet also mentioned that it is necessary to evaluate what will happen with the partial reimbursement MP – what type of agreement will be made and when the proposal will be valid, to estimate the impact on the budget.

Contingency

The month of March is crucial for the government because the bimonthly report will also present the size of the contingency that the government will have to make in 2024 to pursue the neutral fiscal target. The minister highlighted that, for now, the department still does not know how much and whether it will be necessary to make any contingencies, but defended the government's cross-cutting agendas, which expand funds for sectors.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, also present at the event, pointed out that the transversal agenda was a way to increase the environmental budget in an intelligent way.

Earlier, Marina highlighted that since 2003 she had advocated for the environment to become a transversal policy in the public budget. “In 2003, when the government began, we set as one of the guidelines that environmental policy should be transversal, not sectoral, and that it would only work when it became a transversal policy”, recalled the minister.

Optimism

On the same occasion, Simone stated that the first year of the Lula 3 government was not easy, but that she is extremely optimistic about 2024.

“It is important to reposition ourselves on some points”, he stated, pointing out that the government has done a lot that still needs to be disclosed. “This is a moment of celebration, you can’t say that we did little, we did a lot”, he celebrated.

Tebet reiterated that it was not easy to reestablish planning culture in Brazil, and criticized the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro, mentioning the delay in getting the “vaccine in the arm” during the pandemic, in addition to the increase in the practice of mining in the country.

“Imagine taking a country without planning, which didn't even have a ministry, changing tires while the car was running. This was the reality of the Ministry of Planning and the Environment”, he pointed out, adding that, in his view, the Lula government managed to rebuild bridges that had been burned by the previous administration.

Also present at the event, the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, highlighted that, since 2003, she had advocated for the environment to become a transversal policy in the public budget.

“In 2003, when the Lula government began, in its first term, we set as one of the guidelines that environmental policy was transversal, not sectoral, and that it would only work when it became a transversal policy”, recalled the minister, reiterating that the idea came to fruition during the launch event of the Transversal Environmental Agenda Report of the Multi-Year Plan 2024-2027.