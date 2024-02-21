Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/21/2024 – 20:36

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, stated this Wednesday, 21, that the expenditure on court orders still worries the government, which even after having paid off a stock at the end of 2023, sees this expense as a very significant volume, which exceeds the amount available for public investment. For 2024, according to the minister, amounts between R$85 billion and R$88 billion will be paid with court orders.

“Even if we reset the game back to debts from 2021 and 2022, the optimization of the work of the Judiciary meant that this year we had and will have to pay more than R$85 billion in court orders. This is more than public investments in Brazil for this year. Given this, we are mapping and 70% of court orders involve debts of up to R$10 million,” he said after meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

The minister also said that, in 2024, almost R$20 billion of precatório payments refer to Social Security and that requests for small amounts total R$30 billion. This mapping forms the basis for a study on this type of spending, which will still be taken to other members of the economic team and to the Budget Execution Board.

“What can we do to speed up, to resolve this issue? In other words, to be able to pay ex ante and not go to court, because when you go to court in the form of a court order, you are paying the burden of failure, legal fees, interest. So, you are paying a bill, sometimes two or three times larger”, he said, reiterating that the anticipation of some of these payments can be discussed within the government.

She also reiterated that there is no solution to court orders without going through the Judiciary and highlighted the support of the Attorney General's Office (AGU) in the process.