Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/11/2023 – 18:04

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, reinforced this Tuesday, 14th, that the government’s economic team expects the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to decide later this year on the action that discusses the rules for payment of court orders. According to her, the topic was not discussed in depth in the meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) held today, but, according to the minister, Haddad had mentioned counting on a response from the Judiciary in 2023.

“It was not discussed in the meeting with the president. Today, without going into details, Haddad said, ‘look, we hope to have good news’, but he didn’t go into details, nor did we, because the only wish that the minister has, which is the same as ours, is that this decision happens, for better or for worse, this year, because the worst of all worlds is insecurity”, replied the minister.

She also said that the team is optimistic about the thesis taken to the STF. To try to address the ‘snowball’ of precatório, the Lula government recently asked the Court to overturn the rules approved in 2021, also defending a solution that would definitively change the way in which part of precatório payments are computed in federal accounting. Through this alternative, the economic team hopes to pay off around R$95 billion of the court debt bill accumulated since the approval of the PEC on the matter.

“Our thesis is not only technically viable but also has a very strong legal thesis, especially in relation to liabilities. If we let the liabilities linger, we could be talking about three digits of a billion for an unpayable bill in 2026, 2027. So this inventory can be resolved this year, from the turn of this year to next year”, said Tebet, further stating that She and Haddad are on the “same page” regarding the topic.