7/11/2023 – 3:52 pm

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, suggested this Tuesday, 11, that gender equality agenda movements articulate against the proposal that grants amnesty to parties that did not apply the minimum in women’s campaigns. “I would like you to raise your voices against the rollback of amnesty to parties that have not met the 30% percentage of women candidates or 30% of radio, TV time, or party fund. It’s going through Congress and I think you can join other forums”, said Tebet in a speech during an event held by ‘Women Inside Trade’.

The minister did not speak in detail about the project, but in May, the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to grant amnesty to parties that committed irregularities in electoral campaigns. In addition to guaranteeing “forgiveness” to the subtitles that disrespected the gender and race quota law in the last elections, the text loosens the system of payment of fines imposed on the acronyms with outstanding accounts.

As shown by Political Broadcast At the time, the text was approved with 45 votes in favor and 10 against in the CCJ, with the support of opposition and government parliamentarians. Both government leader José Guimarães (PT-CE) and opposition leader Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) signed the PEC application.

Now, the text will need to be analyzed by a special commission, which will be installed this Wednesday, 12th, by the Chamber of Deputies, at 2:30 pm.
























