06/12/2023

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, said this Monday that the actions of the federal government in the fiscal sphere, such as the new framework that limits the growth of public expenses, are providing elements for the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to the Central Bank now signals a reduction in the Selic rate as of August. She stated that the country is currently experiencing a scenario of political stability that also allows for interest rate cuts.

“The government is giving elements to the Central Bank, the Copom, to show a tendency to reduce the interest rate as of August”, said Tebet as he left the meeting of the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development (CDESS) held this second at Febraban headquarters, in São Paulo.

The minister said that the difference between the country of a year ago, before the presidential elections and during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, and today is “glaring”. “Political instability impacted interest rates, the stock exchange, the dollar,” she said. “Today, we have political stability.”

Tebet also stated that the performance of the economy in the first quarter of this year was “rare”, with simultaneous growth in a scenario of falling inflation. She went on to say that the performance of the GDP between January and March allows forecasting a growth of the Brazilian economy of around 2% this year.























