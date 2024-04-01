Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 7:03

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, said she did not see government interference in Petrobras and stated that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva exercised his right when he tried to place former minister Guido Mantega in Vale.

The two offensives were poorly received by investors and financial market analysts, who see in them attempts by the government to intervene in companies, to subordinate them to Brasília's interests. The minister's statements were made on Saturday, in an interview with CNN.

“I don’t see it (interference in Petrobras). There was a lot of talk that Petrobras lost R$50 billion, which it recovered in 15 days, but no one saw that it had the second highest historical value in the series of recent years”, said Tebet. “I haven’t seen that (interference).”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.