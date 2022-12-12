The senator’s advisory reported that she was in commitments in Mato Grosso do Sul

Senator and former presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) did not attend the inauguration of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Monday (12.Dec.2022). She is quoted to assume a ministry in the future management of the PT.

The senator’s advisory reported that she was in commitments in Mato Grosso do Sul. On her Twitter profile, Tebet congratulated to Lula and the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), for the diploma.

Tebet was Lula’s main electoral supporter during the 2nd round campaign against Bolsonaro. She had more than 4.9 million votes in the race for the 1st round Presidency. In the transitional government, the senator is coordinator of social development.

As found out by Power360, the PT is reluctant to nominate Tebet for a ministry. For members of transition groups, the senator can “turning into Lula’s Sergio Moro”🇧🇷 The former Minister of Justice left the Bolsonaro government accusing President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of a crime of responsibility.