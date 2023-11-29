Considered to take over the ministry, the Minister of Planning says there is room in the budget to accommodate the change

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, said on Tuesday (November 28, 2023) that the budget includes the division of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security into two: that of Justice and that of Public Security. The debate is on the agenda at Planalto.

“It fits into the budget because the 2023 budget was approved without 5 ministries, which were created later. We did the relocation. If you need legislative authorization to make any changes to the budget, we will do it. So that fits,” Tebet told reporters.

The minister is considered to take over the Ministry of Public Security, but has not yet been approached or interviewed for the position, according to the report. Power360. The discussion about the division of the ministry began with the appointment of the current head of the body, Flavio Dinoto the STF (Supreme Federal Court), on Monday (Nov 27), by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Tebet defended the return of the ministry in his government plan, presented during the 2022 presidential elections: “Recreate the Ministry of Public Security, with zero tolerance to organized crime, placing the Union at the center of the organization, coordination and articulation of counteractions, in partnership with States and the Federal District”, wrote in the “Principles, guidelines and commitments” section. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 1 MB).

Questioned by journalists, Tebet once again positioned herself in favor of the measure. “The Ministry of Public Security is practically a world of problems to be solved“, he said. “I’m from a border state, I know the reality of the border and violence in Brazil. I know where drugs, weapons trafficking and all the marginalization that comes from the border pass through”, he added.

Read more:

LULA TALKED ABOUT RECREATING MINISTRY

Lula has already considered recreating a ministry just for the area of ​​public security more than once in 2023.

“When I ran the campaign, I was going to create the Ministry of Public Security. I’m still thinking about creating, what the conditions are, how it will interact with the issue of state security because the security problem is statewide. What we want is to share solutions to problems with the States”, said the president in October during one of the editions of his live weekly.

Another name that emerges as a possible successor to Dino, the current executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, has already said that the problem of public security in Brazil will not be resolved with the creation of another ministry. Dino is also against the measure.

O Power360 found, however, that it is not in Lula’s interest to keep Cappelli in charge of Justice for a long time. What the Planalto wing that defends Tebet in place of Dino argues is that it would be a good time for Lula to divide the ministry and favor women for the position.