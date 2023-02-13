By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, said on Monday that the government needs to do “homework” for the economy to take off and criticized what she called unnecessary spending, adding that it has as its mission to avoid turbulence and identify better routes and paths to ensure predictability and stability.

“We have an unsustainable fiscal deficit; this impedes Brazil’s long-lasting sustainable growth,” said Tebet during a speech at an Amcham Brasil event.

Given this scenario, said the minister, the government will work on spending review, because it has “fiscal responsibility”, and on the efficiency of public policies, in order to stop “drying ice” and spending without knowing where you want to go.

“Brazil spends a lot and spends poorly. We have to analyze the impact of each program, each project, each action on a case-by-case basis, evaluate public policies… and avoid unnecessary expenses”, said Tebet.

However, “in addition to the homework of reducing this fiscal deficit, we have to invest in social matters”, pondered the minister, saying that the entire Brazilian population should be included in the Budget, but each one “in proportion to their needs”, in order to so that the most vulnerable receive more attention.

Tebet’s speeches about the country’s fiscal situation came amid major concerns in the financial market with the responsibility of the new government in the conduct of public accounts, since the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is seen as more developmentalist.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, presented in January an adjustment plan of up to 242.7 billion reais in the 2023 accounts, which would make the primary result reverse the currently forecast deficit and close the year in blue. However, the minister himself pointed out the possibility of frustration in part of the initiatives.

Tebet, seen by the markets as having a more moderate fiscal profile than Haddad, again said this Monday that she may have been called by Lula to the post because she has a “slightly different view” from other members of the economic team in terms of with regard to taxation, and made a nod to the financial market by saying that his portfolio will seek to articulate with the sector.

“We are going to articulate at all levels of government, with the ministries, with the National Congress, with the Judiciary, but also with the market, with academia, with organized civil society”, stated Tebet.

The minister also used her speech to comment on the tax reform, and said that both Lula and Haddad understand the importance of this agenda, which should facilitate its progress. She called the tax reform Brazil’s “economic vaccine” and said that all the efforts of the government’s economic portfolios will be at the disposal of this agenda.

(Reporting by Luana Maria BeneditoEditing by Alexandre Caverni)