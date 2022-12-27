the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) accepted to be Minister of Planning for the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). As found out by Power360 the decision should be formalized this Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022) in a meeting with the PT candidate in Brasília.

Part of the lulista nucleus considers that Tebet has an economic profile very different from that of Fernando Haddad (PT), which could create tension between the 2 in government.

However, the future finance minister praised the senator on Monday (Dec. 26) by saying that she has the right profile to eventually assume the Ministry of Planning in the new government.

Tebet’s name was even considered for other positions, such as the ministries of Social Development, Cities or the Environment. However, there was a strong reaction from PT members and other allies against the idea.

The fear would be that, by managing programs such as Bolsa Família (currently called Auxílio Brasil) and actions such as infrastructure works, the emedebista would have a great window to run again for the Presidency of the Republic in 2026.

Who is Simone Tebet

In addition to being a senator, Tebet was deputy governor of Mato Grosso do Sul (2011 to 2015), mayor of Três Lagoas (2005 to 2010) and state deputy (2003 to 2005). She is a lawyer and a teacher. She graduated in law from UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro). She is the daughter of former Senate President Ramez Tebet, who died in 2006.

In the transitional government team, Tebet coordinated the Social Development working group. The area covers themes such as the fight against hunger and poverty and will have, in its new umbrella of attributions, the Brazil Aid, which will once again be called Bolsa Família in 2023.

The senator was one of those speculated to assume the portfolio. Lula, however, nominated the former governor of Piauí Wellington Dias (PT) to the post and kept the ministry under PT control.

Tebet’s name was also aired for Agriculture (still unappointed) and Education (which will be headed by former Ceará governor Camilo Santana). There was resistance in the PT to give the folders to the emedebista.

If she does not assume a ministry in the Lula government, Tebet will be without an elected position for the 1st time since 2003. Elected to the Senate in 2014 with 52.61% of the valid votes, Tebet’s mandate ends with the end of the current legislature.

In the Senate, Tebet was the 1st woman to be president of the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice), the main committee of the House. During the pandemic, she was one of the most critical of the government of Jair Bolsonaro during the Covid CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry).

She was also the 1st woman to run for President of the Senate, in 2021. This year, she also became the 1st senator to assume the leadership of the female bench of Casa Alta, created on March 9.

She was a candidate for president in 2022. She had 4.16% of the votes. In the 2nd round, she was one of the most important reinforcements for the PT campaign.

Here are the 21 ministers announced so far who will compose the 1st echelon of Lula’s government. In all, the PT’s Esplanada will be composed of 37 ministers, with another 16 names to be indicated. The disclosure must be carried out by the PT member by next Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022).

