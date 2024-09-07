After casting his vote at Ahmed Aroua School in Bouchaoui (west of the capital), Tebboune said that the election campaign in his country “was very clean. The Three Musketeers were up to the task.”

Tebboune, who is seeking to win a second presidential term, added that Algeria “is at a critical stage because whoever wins will continue the journey. It is a fateful journey for the state and the people until we reach the point of no return.”

Hassani Cherif and Ouchich also performed their electoral duty, according to the Algerian News Agency.

According to the head of the National Independent Election Authority, Mohamed Charfi, the turnout in the elections until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday was 4.56 percent.

On Saturday, more than 24 million voters will head to the polls to elect a new president.

The voting process for members of the Algerian community abroad began last Monday with an electoral body comprising 865,490 voters (45 percent women and 55 percent men).