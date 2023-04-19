Algeria (Union)

Yesterday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called for a joint action between the United Nations, the Arab League, the African Union and the IGAD, in order to stop the fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan.

This came in letters sent by Tebboune, in his capacity as the rotating president of the Arab League Council, to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the current president of the African Union, President of the Comoros, Othman Ghazali, and the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on East African Development (IGAD).

According to a statement by the Algerian presidency, “the messages included a call to think about a joint and unified effort between the four organizations in order to support Sudan, to overcome the current crisis.” The statement said, “Unifying the efforts of international and regional actors collectively and urgently aims to work towards a cease-fire, calm the situation, and establish a new era that meets the aspirations and aspirations of the Sudanese people.”