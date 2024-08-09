Tebboune said in a post on his Instagram account: “We are all proud of you, Olympic champion Iman. Your victory today is Algeria’s victory and your gold is Algeria’s gold. Thank you, Iman Khalif.”

Khalifa, the silver medalist at the 2022 World Championships, won the final against China’s Yang Liu.

“I thank God because I have been dreaming of the Olympic medal for eight years. You know the suffering and the campaign I was subjected to, and thank God the suffering and fatigue were crowned with the gold medal, which I dedicate to the Algerian and Arab people, especially after the large number of messages I received from all over the world as well as the Arab countries, and I dedicate this medal to them after the fierce campaign I was subjected to, and my response to it was always in the ring,” Khalif said in an interview.

She added: “The Olympics is a big event with high levels from all over the world, so the fight was from all sides, but it increased my determination and resolve to achieve the dream. I would like to thank my support team, especially the Cuban-American coach Pedro Diaz.”