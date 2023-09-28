«There are indications of irregular payments that should not have been made and in my opinion this was an attempt to influence the arbitration decisions. “The matter is close,” said the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, this Thursday, alluding to the ‘Negreira case’, after the judge also attributed a crime of bribery to Barça and the Civil Guard decided to search the headquarters of the Technical Committee. of Referees (CTA) in the City of Soccer of Las Rozas.

For his part, Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, did not want to comment on the new accusation of ordinary justice against the Barça club: “I have never had the feeling that the referees have benefited us.” «Next week there will be another news story about the ‘Negreira case’, and the other, and next month… You like to use a lot of newspaper archives. You already know my opinion on the case,” Xavi concluded during his press conference.

«The registration of the Civil Guard is as a consequence of the fact that LaLiga has been requesting a series of evidence that the FEF must provide in the investigation. We have been requesting the report that was made for UEFA, the survey they did to the referees and some other questions that the FEF were not providing. I think it was fundamentally because of our writing and the registration has been decreed,” Tebas said.

«Sports corruption»



«We are practically the only private accusation that is giving impetus to the ‘Negreira case.’ “Real Madrid only filed the document to be involved in the case, but it has done nothing,” recalled the president of the clubs’ association, who stressed that “bribery is when a crime is committed with a public official.”

According to Tebas, “we must continue investigating the ‘Negreira case’ to clearly clarify the level of influence on promotions and relegations and appointments.” «The mere fact of trying to influence is already punishable in the criminal field. The judge said it in the order a few weeks ago. That is already sports corruption. Paying Negreira from a club is a very serious irregularity. “It is a crime if it is to influence,” he insisted.

Javier Tebas also referred to the insinuations of Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, CEO of Atlético, that Real Madrid adulterates the competition and, although the president of LaLiga does not agree with the red and white leader, he did accuse Real Madrid TV of go against fair play. “To say that Real Madrid adulterates the competition is very strong, but what its television does is not within sporting ‘fair play’.”