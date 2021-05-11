Madrid (AFP)

The president of the Spanish League in Football, Javier Tebas, confirmed, on Tuesday, that the European Union for the “UEFA” game cannot remain passive in the face of the Super League project, avoiding commenting on possible sanctions against the game poles in his country Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus of Italy. In the past, 12 clubs, including three from Spain, submitted a project to establish a Super League competition to compete with the Champions League competition, but the project was aborted 48 hours after it was announced, after nine clubs withdrew due to international protest, political rejection and the mass campaign against it. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are still defending the new project. Tebas said during breakfast with the media: I do not know the rules of UEFA, but the Union should not remain passive in the face of what happened, similar to the Spanish League, which will not remain negative. On Friday, the European Union announced a series of sanctions, especially financial, of a somewhat limited scope, against the nine clubs that announced their withdrawal, after an agreement with the latter, which “apologized and admitted its mistake.” Regarding the remaining three rebel clubs, the European Union announced that it reserves the right to take any measures it deems appropriate against clubs that have so far refused to give up their own project. And the head of the Italian Football Federation announced that Juventus could not participate in the Italian league next season, if he remained among the supporters of the Super League project. Tepas said: In Spain, we do not have the authority to impose a penalty for this reason, but it is clear that we must put in place preventive mechanisms aimed at preventing such things from happening again. He added that the Super League would have reduced the broadcasting rights of Spanish football by at least one billion euros. He added that this project died because there can be no Super League without English clubs, but they will not try again for long.