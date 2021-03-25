Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Football Association, said that the upcoming summer transfer market will not see any huge deal, due to the Corona virus pandemic, and its negative economic effects on club budgets.

In statements reported by the newspaper “AS” on its website, he added that he does not imagine the possibility of any of the two young French stars, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, and the Norwegian Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, to Spain to play in the “La Liga”, and he sees that as a very difficult matter, Under these difficult economic conditions.

He joked: Maybe Mbappe and Haaland could come to Spain, but to play golf!

This joke on the part of Tebas seemed to abort the hopes of Barcelona and Real Madrid fans, who dream of joining any of these two big stars.

Tebas commented, saying: The chances of seeing Haaland or Mbappe in the “La Liga” are very weak, because it takes exceptional circumstances, and I do not know how these circumstances will be achieved, unless there is some kind of magic !!

Tebas continued, saying: In order for Barcelona to succeed in this, he must first sell quite a few of his players, to include a super star such as Mbappe or Haaland, and if this is not the case for Real Madrid, but he, in turn, needs other things to achieve this goal.

Tebas explained that he does not believe that any of the players Haaland and Mbappe will arrive in Spain, and he said: The crisis is global, and we are trying to make the image of “La Liga” more important and above the players and clubs. It is true that I like watching Guardiola, Klopp, Haaland and Mbabi here, but I know that this is not possible.

Tebas expressed his conviction that the Spanish “La Liga” will remain one of the most important leagues in the world, even without Haaland or Mbappe. He added: Neymar and Ronaldo are gone, and I do not see that the French League, or the Italian League, have become the best in Europe.

Tebas concluded his remarks by saying: I hope Messi will stay another season with Barcelona, ​​because he is the best player in history. He started in “Barça”, and I think that he should continue here, and my advice to him is to do what he can, to stay because this club makes him superior to everyone else. .