Kylian Mbappé seems to have already made the decision to leave PSG after reaching a gentlemen's agreement with Nasser Al Khelaifi in summer: he will forgive between 80 and 90 million in bonuses to be able to leave for free since He is a free agent and his contract ends on June 30.
Le Parisien reported that Mbappé had already decided to move to Real Madrid, then RMC Sport confirmed that he was leaving PSG and now comes L'Équipe, another very important newspaper in France that comes with new information: “In January, Kylian Mbappé privately confessed that he wanted to make his official decision public at the beginning of February.”
As if this were not enough, now the journalist specialized in transfers Fabrizio Romano appeared, who claimed to have spoken exclusively with the president of La Liga Javier Tebaswho assured that with every passing moment the chances of the superstar moving to the Spanish giant grow.
“Mbappé to Real Madrid is now at 55/60%”, Thebes began in dialogue with Romanus. “I said that the percentage for an agreement to be finalized with Kylian was around 50% a few weeks ago, but now it is even more,” he added, showing optimism that this historic move could finally be possible, after so many months of rumors and comings and goings.
“Every day that passes and Mbappé does not sign the new contract with PSG… the percentage increases,” He added, as a way of putting pressure on the leaders of the Parisian team, which no longer has Lionel Messi or Neymar Jr, and was even more specific: “For every day I give you 2% more for that to happen.”
“Real Madrid has a fantastic financial situation and that is why they could also sign more players, not just Mbappé,” concluded the top leader of the Spanish tournament, who hopes to be able to make it official as soon as possible to once again give even more prestige to his competition. Tick, tock, tick, tock…
