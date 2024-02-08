🚨⚪️ EXCL — La Liga president Javier Tebas on Kylian Mbappé: “I said it was around 50% some weeks ago, now it is even more.” 55/60% chances? “Yes, I think so.” 🇫🇷 “Every day that passes and Mbappé does not sign the new contract with PSG, the percentage increases.” pic.twitter.com/fdpdAQQzFi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2024

“Every day that passes and Mbappé does not sign the new contract with PSG… the percentage increases,” He added, as a way of putting pressure on the leaders of the Parisian team, which no longer has Lionel Messi or Neymar Jr, and was even more specific: “For every day I give you 2% more for that to happen.”

“Real Madrid has a fantastic financial situation and that is why they could also sign more players, not just Mbappé,” concluded the top leader of the Spanish tournament, who hopes to be able to make it official as soon as possible to once again give even more prestige to his competition. Tick, tock, tick, tock…