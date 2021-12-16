Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has explained that from his point of view the Haaland operation is not possible for Barcelona. The leader believes that the financial situation cannot allow the Catalan club to do so. It has been one of the topics that he has dealt with during a public appearance at Portaventura.

New wave of Covid and contagions in Real Madrid: “You have to be concerned. Let’s hope the players recover. There will be a new protocol because the situation is different. The restrictions in the stadiums do not depend on Laliga, they depend on the communities. Obviously a match can be suspended, it is in the rules and we are prepared for it. We do not rule it out and we hope it affects the future of the competition. “

Can Barcelona sign Haaland ?: I don’t think Barca can sign Halaand because of the economic numbers. Raiola does not sell sweets, he sells expensive. It is very complicated that the salary mass gives him to sign “.

CVC, Barcelona and Real Madrid: “Barça is talking to CVC, I know, but I do not know the depth of the talks. We are used to demands if Real Madrid is involved. If they heeded those threats, they would not be here.”

Champions draw full of errors: “I do not know the vicissitudes of the draw, but it would have seemed correct to maintain it until the moment of failure. Didn’t we want interesting matches? Well, a PSG-Madrid is more interesting than a Benfica-Madrid …”