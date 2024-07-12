🔵🔴👀 La Liga president Tebas: “Barça are really close to being able to afford Nico Williams’ release clause”.

“They can pay those amounts if they are within the 1:1 standard… and it’s very close.”

“It is a club that has close to 1B turnover, so they can be on that line.” pic.twitter.com/soDnyVQ7Gm

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024