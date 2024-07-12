The president of LaLiga in Spain, Javier Tebas, commented this Thursday that “the Barça is close to being able to sign Nico Williams,” Athletic Club Bilbao player, provided that the blue and red club reaches the 1:1 standard.
“It should be remembered that the 1:1 scenario has to be met – a rule states that for every euro the club saves on wages, the club can spend it on new signings. Today it doesn’t have it, but it is the closest it is to having it. If it succeeds, it can sign Nico Williams or another player with those characteristics.”Tebas recalled in an interview with the Barcelona newspaper Sport.
The top leader of LaLiga recalled “the effort” made by Barcelona, which reduced “its wage bill by more than 200 million” and with it “He could perfectly bring in a player like Nico Williams.”
“I think he has a buyout clause of 85 million: when you buy for 85 million, the amortization is divided by the years of the contract; if you sign him for five, it would be less than 20 million per year, plus what you pay the player. Barça will be able to reach those amounts, perfectly acceptable if it is in the 1:1 rule. It is a club that is close to 1,000 million in turnover, it can be in that line.”he insisted, analyzing it in detail.
“Now I say that it is the moment in which he is closest to reaching 1:1. With his reduction in wages and club structure, and with some more movements, the chances of reaching that 1:1 and therefore having more freedom of action are much higher.”he continued.
“We have lived through many years in which it seemed that the priority was to have many great players, and that generated economic problems (..) We have to have a more global vision of everything that is happening in Spanish football,” he added.
Finally, Tebas believes that the economic gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona is becoming smaller: “Barcelona is adjusting its revenue structure and is therefore getting closer. We will see if it can be achieved. It would be good for Barcelona and for LaLiga,” culminated.
More information about Barcelona:
#Tebas #Barça #close #afford #Nico #Williams #release #clause
Leave a Reply