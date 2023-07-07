The playwright died on the morning of Thursday (July 6), victim of injuries caused by a fire in his apartment

Teatro Oficina, in the center of São Paulo, received a crowd on Thursday night (July 6, 2023) for the wake of playwright José Celso Martinez Corrêa, Zé Celso. The farewell had many tears, but also tributes, hugs, parties, music and dancing.

Zé Celso died, aged 86, on the morning of Thursday (July 6). He had been hospitalized since Tuesday (July 3) after a fire broke out in his apartment in Paraíso, a neighborhood in the south zone of São Paulo.

With cries of “long live Zé”, the wake started at around 11 pm on Thursday (6.jul) and should continue until 9 am on this Friday (7.jul). Rua Jaceguai, in Bixiga, where the theater is located, was closed to cars. A screen was set up outside so that the public could follow the transmission of the rite.

Hand in hand, those present formed a line that went to a stage where the playwright’s coffin is. After paying their respects to Zé Celso, people were directed to the exit.

The stage was designed by architect Lina Bo Bardi. With the structure of a ring, it was considered the representation of “fight metaphor” by the playwright.

tributes

“Bixiga today is just a skyscraper. And you don’t see the light of the moon anymore. But Vai-Vai is firmly on the block. It’s tradition and the samba continues”, sang those present.

Several wreaths were sent to the wake. One of them by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and his wife, and Secretary of Digital Health, Ana Estela Haddad.

Singer Otto attended Oficina to honor the playwright.

“Zé Celso is an inspiration, a master. What will become of Brazil without the figure of Zé Celso, without this person who has been taking part for years and years, influencing, showing? We are here at Oficina, which is eternal, a very great legacy. It was a tragedy. But theater is renewal, it is hope and celebration. Zé Celso always celebrated.”

Otto said he intends to continue Zé Celso’s fight for the construction of Parque do Bixiga, next to Teatro Oficina, which is the subject of a dispute with presenter Silvio Santos, who owns the land. “We are together with the boys from Oficina and we are going to fight for Parque do Bixiga”, he declared.

For him, the legacy of Zé Celso goes through “art, for truth, for democracy, for existence, for the celebration of life and for social justice”.

Marcelo Drummond, Zé Celso’s husband, stayed close to the coffin throughout the night. Artists such as Alexandre Borges, Júlia Lemmertz and Chico César attended the wake. Renato Borghi, one of the founders of Oficina, also attended.

Actor Ricardo Bittencourt, who was with Zé Celso in the apartment at the time of the fire, mourned the loss. “Everyone is mourning and I am also mourning the loss of this unique artist. But I lose my brother, I lose my house, my home. My friendship with Zé and Marcelo dates back 35 years, but with a lot of intimacy“, said.

With information from Brazil Agency.