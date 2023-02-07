Teatro Ariston, this is where the 2023 Sanremo Festival takes place (location).

The home of the Sanremo 2023 Festival is, as per tradition, the Ariston theater. The Sanremo theater, in the collective imagination, is the place where the greatest musical talents of our country have blossomed over the years. For many historic Italian singers, the Festival has represented the launching pad of their splendid career. That’s why, the Ariston theater is strongly linked to the Italian musical tradition. Thanks to the Sanremo Festival, even those who have never been in front of the Ligurian theater recognize its famous facade very well.

In the 1950s, Commendatore Aristide Vacchino decided to invest to buy the land where the theater stands today. The construction of the work lasted about ten years: May 31, 1963 was the day of the inauguration. Vacchino’s intention was to erect a new building suitable for both theater and cinematographic representation. From the outset it is noted that the one built in the town of Sanremo is an immense, majestic work with a bright future at the door. The Ariston has not been the home of Sanremo since day zero: the first edition of the Festival hosted by the Ligurian theater-cinema was in 1977. The previous 26 editions of the event were in fact held in the party hall of the Sanremo Municipal Casino . Since then the Ariston has been the new home of the Festival. With one exception: the 1990 edition, which was held in the new flower market located in the Armea Valley, in the Bussana hamlet. The reason? Being the 40th edition, the organization decided to set the Festival in a larger place. In 2017, the Vacchino family also bought a four-story building near the theatre. Those rooms, after the renovation, have now become new dressing rooms and meeting rooms for the organization of the Festival.

Curiosity

The Ariston, to be precise, is a cinema-theater: it has a rectangular hall, with two tiers of 8 side boxes (16 total) and a raised gallery above the stalls. It can accommodate up to 1,909 people. During normal times of the year the theater is used as a multiplex. In fact, the Ariston is not just a Festival: there are many appointments that are proposed every year in the Sanremo theater, from poetry to ballet, from opera to conferences, passing through fitness events, exhibitions, cabaret, television broadcasts and musical events of various kinds . Above all, the Tenco Prize. On the opening night of 1963, the highly anticipated film “Mutiny on the Bounty” by Lewis Milestone, starring Marlon Brando, was screened at the Ariston.

Ariston Theater in Sanremo: where it is

During the period of the Festival, the Ariston is obviously inaccessible to all those who do not have tickets or accreditations for Sanremo. However, there are many music lovers and the curious who flock to the theater entrance, hoping to see their favorite artists and be able to take a picture with them on the red carpet. This year, however, there will be no one: given the Covid emergency, entry into the theater and parking in front of the facade of the theater will be prohibited. Where is the theater? The Ariston is located at 212 Via Giacomo Matteotti, obviously in Sanremo.

