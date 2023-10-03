The lawyer for the Teatre de Atalayas venue, José María Caballero, assured yesterday that in Murcia there are “a lot of venues that are operating without a license.” He thus responded to a question about the anomaly that an establishment like the one he represents, with its license revoked, remained open to the public, a year after he lost the permits to open.

Caballero admitted that Teatre never stopped operating even though the license was revoked. “It is a formal irregularity because the revocation of the license had occurred as a result of an anomalous segregation situation,” he justified. In this sense, he stressed that before requesting this division into two locations, Teatre complied with “absolutely everything” and for that “purely administrative issue” the license was revoked, but not because it did not comply with the security requirements.

He also pointed out that he believes that there has been no sealing order for Teatre because when there is one, the Police are called to close the premises. «Here it has not been sealed in any case. On the contrary. Teatre, specifically, has been advertising the celebration of parties and this last year graduations from different schools and institutes have been held and there has been no incident.

License problems



The lawyer explained in an interview with Onda Cero that the problems with the license of the Teatre nightclub began when the company requested segregation to divide into two premises (Teatre and Fonda Milagros) and a formula was not planned for one premises under one single license could be segregated into two. “That’s where the license revocation is done,” Caballero clarified.

«Here it has not been sealed in any case. On the contrary, Teatre has been advertising the celebration of parties.”

From this moment on, adds the lawyer, the City Council requested that a series of modifications be made to the premises. In the case of Teatre, in March 2023 the premises received a visit from Health that reported favorably by confirming that all the modifications and reforms that had to be made and requirements that had to be met, indicated in a previous visit on February 9, 2023, were They had complied, which certified that the premises met the “hygienic-sanitary conditions” at that time. At that time it was authorized to register in the Autonomous Health Registry of Retail Food Establishments.

«The public administration was perfectly aware of this. “They went there, doing their reviews.”

«The public administration was perfectly aware of this. “They went there, doing their checks, it was seen that all the conditions that had been put in place were being met and they received their favorable report from Health,” Caballero insisted.

Clarifications from the Consistory



At this point, from the Murcia City Council, the previous government team (a coalition of PSOE and Ciudadanos) was quick to clarify that having a favorable report from an official of the Consistory’s Health Inspection “in no case means recognizing that the company has activity, but that it intends to have it.

The City Council rules out that the favorable Health inspection means recognizing that the company is active

For his part, the lawyer added that everything was in process at Teatre to continue operating in an “absolutely legal” manner as it was doing before requesting segregation.

Caballero also made an effort to separate Teatre’s activity from that carried out by Fonda Milagros and said that proof that all security requirements were met is that they had no victims and the other establishment did. In fact, the thirteen deceased were found in that establishment from which they wanted to segregate.