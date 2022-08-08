Nexon Games lets us take a look at the first trailer for The First Descendant and enjoy the action-RPG shooter of this video game with powerful graphics. Users will take control of descendants who inherited the unknown powers and empower them to fight invaders and protect humans. It will come to PC, but first it will have a beta through Steam to launch from October 20 to 26.

