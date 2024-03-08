The last heartbreaking farewell to Sara Buratin: the 41-year-old woman killed by her partner, here's who was present in the church

Yesterday, the funeral of. was celebrated in the municipality of Bovolenta Sara Buratin, the 41-year-old mother who lost her life at the hands of her partner, Alberto Pittarello. The latter shortly afterwards chose to make an extreme gesture, throwing himself with his van into the Bacchiglione river.

Many chose to be present, because they wanted to try to be close to his family and his 15-year-old daughter, who unfortunately was suddenly left without her parents. parents. She had recently returned to live with her mother, because her relationship with her partner was in crisis.

The church of Bovolenta was really too small to accommodate all the people who chose to be present. In fact, in many mountains they had to remain outside. He was there to celebrate mass Don Lodovico Casaror, which in recent days has helped the two families to remain united. The parents of. were also present inside the church Alberto Pittarello.

In his homily, the parish priest wanted to remember Sara, about her he said: “You have given us warmth, energy and joy.” In these days there are so many people who have chosen to stay close to their mother, daughter and all her family members, given the serious loss suffered.

The crime of Sara Buratin, committed by her partner Alberto Pittarello

CREDIT: RAI

Sara Buratin lost her life in the late morning of Tuesday 27 February. A few days ago she and her 15-year-old daughter moved to her mother's house, as she was in crisis with her partner. The latter, with the excuse of bringing back the girl's scooter, managed to meet her. Finally, when the 41-year-old's back was turned, she hit her with a hunting knifewith a blade of approximately 15 centimetres.

From an initial examination, it emerged that there were around 20 blows he inflicted on her. However, the autopsy revealed another truth. It would be precisely that Alberto Pittarello hit the woman with approximately 50 slashes, in the nape and back area. He continued to hit her, even when she was gone dead.

Alberto Pittarello shortly after the crime, decided to enter the waters of the Bacchiglione river with his van. In fact, it was only after two days that they first found the body and then took the vehicle out.