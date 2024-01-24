The last heartbreaking farewell to Martina Viscardi: the 26 year old who died in the accident, the heartbreaking letter from her sister Beatrice

On Monday 22 January, an emotional crowd gathered in the church of Ronco Briantino to say their final farewell to Martina Viscardi. The 26-year-old who unfortunately lost her life following an accident on the evening of Friday and Saturday.

To celebrate the rite Don Simone Arienzor. The latter, in remembering Martina, wanted to talk about her and her great passion for her travels. He was graduated in communications sciences right in Bergamo. Eventually he found work in the Marketing and Tourism sectors.

Following the coffin were his mother Rosi, her father Paolo and sister Beatrice. The latter at the end of the ritual, she wanted light a letter for her. In which she wrote:

Hi Marti, I don't even know how to start. Having a sister is a special thing. She's not a friend, she's not a parent, she's something different. Your way of showing affection to me was to argue, but that's okay, we understood each other. I will remember you as the sunniest, most sensitive and most burned person I know.

You have traveled the world and lived these 26 years with the enthusiasm that only you could have. Your motto was: I never sleep because I will sleep when I am dead. Big sister I already miss you so much, I miss your half-hearted hugs, the evenings with the Sprits, but above all your smile. The smile of those who want to live with determination and carefreeness. You were always looking for me even just to annoy me, but this was your way of telling me that you loved me. I am convinced that you will continue to party with the irony that characterized you and that you got from dad. I love you.

The accident in which Martina Viscardi died

The events occurred around 4.53, in the night between Friday 19th and Saturday 20th January. Precisely along the state road of Bonate Abovein the province of Bergamo.

When suddenly, perhaps because of the ice on the asphalt, at the height of a tunnel, the friend driving has lost control of his car. After getting off track, they are overturned several times on the road.

Unfortunately he finished his race against arcades of the gallery. When the rescuers arrived on site, Martina was no longer there nothing more to do.