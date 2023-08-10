The last heartbreaking farewell to Giulia Pozzebon: the heartbreaking memory of her husband, who wants to carry on the woman’s project

There are so many people who have chosen to be present in the greenery of Cascina Bagaggera, for the last heartbreaking farewell to Julia Pozzebon. The young 35-year-old mother died following a serious fall in the mountains while hiking with a friend.

The husband Matteoalong with their two children Sebastian and Camillawanted to speak to everyone and say that despite the disappearance of his wife, he intends to continue his project of life.

The events took place in the late afternoon of Friday 4th Augustat about 19. Precisely on Mount Limidariowhich divides the border between Switzerland and Italy.

Giulia was on holiday with her husband and the two young children. She actually lived in the municipality of Albissola Marina, located in the province of Savona. The aim was to spend days of relaxation and light-heartedness.

However, on that day in the morning with a friend they had decided to take that excursion. For this they left on foot and around 18.30, they were at about 2000 meters high. But because of one heavy rain that hit her suddenly, Giulia fell for about 150 meters. When the doctors arrived, there was nothing left for her to do.

The last heartbreaking farewell to Giulia Pozzebon

After returning to Italy of the body, all the family members got ready for the last farewell. They chose to do it between mountains, his favorite place. Her husband Matteo, her two children, parents Luigi and Raffaella were welcomed by a moved crowd.

There are so many people who have chosen to be present, to show closeness to man, but also to all his loved ones. At the end of the funeral rite, Matteo wanted take the floor and with the children Neighbor told everyone: