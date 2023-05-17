Solopaca in mourning for the last heartbreaking farewell to Emily Vegliante, she died at 23 in a serious accident with a colleague of hers

There are so many people who have chosen to be present in the church of the municipality of Solopaca, for the last heartbreaking farewell to Emily Vigilante. The young 23-year-old Carabiniera, who died following an accident, with a colleague of hers, who is in serious condition.

The mayor of the small town, although it was not his country of origin, has chosen to have the city mourning and also the flags at half-mastfor the young agent who passed away far too soon.

Emily had actually moved to the municipality of San Giovanni in Persiceto, in the province of Bologna, to follow his dream. He wanted to become a Carabiniere and after a long time she managed to make it happen.

She had a husband, who does the exact same job as her and together, they had a 3 year old son. The whole community has chosen to be present in the church of Most Holy Body of Christfor the last goodbye.

Furthermore, Mayor Forgione, during the ceremony, was keen to reiterate his opinion again nearness to his family members, affected by the sudden mourning.

At the exit of the coffin, after a long applause, they made gods fly in the air white balloons. Among those present were also the cadets of the military school and the parish priest Don Alfonso Salomone.

The dynamics of Emily Vegliante’s accident

It was the afternoon of Thursday 11 May, between 3.30pm and 4pm. Precisely near the bend for Renazzo in Cento, located in the province of Ferrara. Emily was in the passenger side of one Fiat Puntowith a colleague of his.

It is not yet clear where they were headed. When suddenly, the Punto and a Peugeot driven by a 49-year-old local collided, most likely in a front.

It was Emily who had the worst, since the blow took her in the passenger side. As a result, the rescuers who intervened found themselves faced with a heartbreaking scene. The car with the two Carabinieri on board had become a pile of sheet metal. Doctors after the firefighters freed her, had no choice but to ascertain her death.