Tears, pain and a lot of sadness in the last farewell to Jemila Boulila, who died at the age of 14 in an accident: her boyfriend also died with her

On the afternoon of Tuesday 16 May, the funeral of Jemila Boulila, the 14-year-old who unfortunately died together with her boyfriend Rosario, in a serious accident. The whole community has chosen to be present, despite the incessant rain of these days.

Those people are experiencing days of great agony and sadness. During the homily, the parish priest also made us want to give one prayer for the mother and the little brother, but a few hours later even the little one didn’t make it.

A moved crowd chose to go to the church of Santa Maria della Consolazione, for the funeral of the young 14 year old. Her friends and classmates were all in tears.

In his homily, the pastor said: “When the disappearance comes at the age of 14, it is absurd and unfair for all of us!” Then he also wanted to make a prayer, so that the conditions of the mother and brother of 8 years they could improvebut soon after the child also died.

Just 24 hours later, the funeral of her boyfriend Rosario, who died 12 hours after his girlfriend. His family members have asked to be buried near his beloved.

At the exit of the coffin, in tears, those present broke the silence with a long applause and in the end, they also made gods fly in the air white balloons and shoot smoke bombs.

The accident in which Jemila Boulila lost her life

The events took place around 19 on Sunday 14 May. Precisely along the A30 motorway, in the area of San Severino market. Jemila lived in the municipality of San Valentino Torio, while the young man in Pagani.

From what emerged both were on board the Toyota Yariswith her family. Driving him was his father who, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, lost control of his vehicle.

After colliding with the guard rails, they overturned. Jemila was thrown out of the vehicle and sadly she is dead on the spot. Rosario instead, a few hours after his hospitalization. The only one who has not suffered serious consequences is the father of the 14-year-old.