After the investigations and the autopsy, Clelia Ditano’s funeral was held yesterday: the grief of her parents and the gesture of her friends

At 4pm yesterday, Friday 12th July, the funeral of Clelia Ditanothe 25-year-old girl who died after falling into the elevator shaft of the building where she lived. A large crowd chose to be present, for a final farewell to the young woman, but also to show closeness to her loved ones.

This sudden and heartbreaking loss has broken the hearts of many people. Many knew her precisely for her kindness and the sacrifices he was making to make his dreams come true. The entire community of Fasano he was mourning for her.

The coffin had arrived at the church of Purgatory the previous evening, but the following day, a few minutes before the funeral began, it was taken to the church of Sant ‘Antoniowhere they celebrated the rite. His parents they were near her, the father had one of his in his hand photo and never left her. Don Nico Ponticelli in his homily he said:

Clelia had many dreams in her drawer, but now we must not think that these dreams are broken. Our task now is precisely to carry on dreams, in such a way as to let Clelia and her memory continue to live.

The gesture of Clelia Ditano’s friends and what emerged from the investigations

At the end of the funeral rite, all the friends were outside the church, holding a balloon white. In fact, the moment the white coffin passed in front of them, they let yourself fly in the sky with the promise: “We will never forget you!”

Only the day before the coroner performed the autopsy on the girl’s body, who according to the doctor would have lost her life on the spot after the fall. In fact, from this examination he would have found a brain injury.

I’m well four now the people registered in the register of suspects and would be precisely the administrator of the condominium and some employees who were supposed to take care of that elevator. Now we just have to wait for all the new investigations of the case, to have concrete answers.