The last heartbreaking farewell to Gemma Paris, the 37-year-old mother who threw herself from the balcony of the house with her baby in her arms

On the afternoon of Sunday 2 April, many gathered in front of the church of the small town of Celano, to bid a last heartbreaking farewell to Gemma Paris. Her 37-year-old mother died after falling from the balcony of the house, together with her 5-year-old son.

No one ever expected to experience such a loss. In fact, many have chosen to be present in church, also to show closeness to his family members.

There are so many fellow citizens who have chosen to present themselves in front of the sacred of the church of Santa Maria Valleverde. They were all in tears and silence, shocked by the gesture so heartbreaking of the woman.

No one could have ever imagined experiencing such sudden mourning. The young mother from what those who knew her say, until that day she never gave serious problems and she was always serene and calm.

The priest and all those present also decided to gather in prayer for her child, who is hospitalized at Baby Jesus From Rome. With the hope that she can heal as soon as possible and return to home.

The death of Gemma Paris

The events took place around 8am on Saturday 1st April. Precisely in the family home which is located in via Fonte Grande, in the municipality of They hidein the province of L’Aquila.

The first to raise the alarm were passersby, who saw the body of the woman and her child in the street. Gemma Paris come on investigations she would have thrown herself from the balcony of the house on the second floor, with her baby in my arms.

She lost her life practically instantly, while her little one appeared in very good condition serious. In fact, the doctors who intervened first transported him to the hospital in L’Aquila and then ordered the transfer to the Child Jesus.

From what has emerged so far, the child does not appear to be in life threatening. The community, like his family, are still shocked by this story, they never imagined experiencing something like this.