In Macerata many people joined the family in mourning the loss of the young 18 year old. Camilla Di Pietro passed away due to an illness

An entire community mourns the passing of Camilla Di Pietro. There young 18 year old girl she lost her life due to a pathology which, unfortunately, gave her no escape. In many tears at funerals to say goodbye to Camilla and to be close to her family who mourn her untimely death.

There young 18 year old student from Macerata he lost his life due to a pathology, which he had been fighting for five years now. A very long time made up of hopes for a possible recovery, thanks to treatment, but also of uncertainty.

The whole city of Macerata rallied to the family of the student Leopardi Classical High School of the Marche capital. The funeral took place in the Cathedral of San Giovanni, in the historic center, in the presence of many people who also attended the funeral ceremony from Piazza Vittorio Veneto.

Many people wanted to express closeness to Stefano Di Pietro, Camilla’s father, well known in the city for having held the role of councilor of the Municipality of Macerata with Giorgio Meschini’s centre-left council and for having been secretary of the local Democratic Party.

But everyone was also close to mother Giorgia, sister Agata, brother Tommaso, grandparents Aldo and Giulia, much appreciated boutique traders which bears the family name, to aunt Francesca.

The last farewell to Camilla Di Pietro: the city of Macerata close to the family mourning the death of the 18 year old

The words of Camilla’s classmates and friends in church were moving.