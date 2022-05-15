Yesterday, Saturday 14 May, the funeral of Stefania Pivetta and Giulia Maja, the mother and daughter who died in the Samarate massacre, were held

A moved crowd chose to be present in the church of the Holy Trinity, on Saturday 14 May, for the funeral of the two women who died in the massacre of Samarate. Stefania Pivetta was 56 years old and together with her, her daughter Giulia Maja also lost her life, in the murderous fury of Alessandro Maja.

The man is at the moment hospitalized in the hospital in the psychiatry ward. In his first interrogation with the investigating magistrate, he admitted his faults, but was unable to explain them reasons.

Relatives, friends and all schoolmates have chosen to take part at the last farewell, also to show closeness to his family.

Many are shocked by what happened in that house, especially since no one would ever have imagined one thing like that. They seemed to be a peaceful and happy family. During the homily don Nicola Ippolitohe said:

Stefania had a great desire to live, she was very attached to her children and also to her husband. There are no words for what happened. We must be afraid of ourselves. Why did evil go so deep even into the family and you didn’t stop her hand? We have no answers, but we are holding on to that cross.

Massacre of Samarate, the gesture of relatives on the coffins of the victims

Giulia’s coffin passed into the little square right next to hers mom. In addition, their family members also had the opportunity to write sentences so that their thoughts remain indelible.

Giulio Pivetta grandfather and father, at the end of the celebration, wanted to say something for the daughter, for the granddaughter, but also to ask everyone for a prayer for Nicolò. The latter is still hospitalized in very serious conditions. The man said:

Everything that happened fell on us like a boulder, we felt three stab wounds in the chest, one for Stefi, one for Giulia and the most painful one for Nicolò. We hope that from above they protect him and give him the strength to move forward.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK