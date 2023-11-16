The emotional farewell to Gaia Menga, in the funeral which took place in Cinecittà, in Rome. The very young girl lost her life in a car accident. She was in the car with her mother and a friend

A final emotional farewell to the very young girl Gaia Mengain the funerals which took place in the parish of his neighbourhood, Cinecittà, in Rome. Many people were close to the family and friends of the 13-year-old who lost her life in an accident on the Laurentina. Driving the car was a friend of the teenager’s mother, who was also on board the vehicle which went off the road during a curve in a roundabout. They were returning from a dinner in Ostia.

Many people gathered at the church of Don Bosco in Cinecittà in Rome, to give the last greetings to Gaia Menga. The 13-year-old girl lost her life in the road accident that took place on the night of November 5th on Laurentina.

At least a hundred people were in front of the church to greet the coffin. In the churchyard there were also many balloons and banners, which the 13-year-old’s classmates made to say goodbye to her forever.

The parish priest’s homily dedicated to Gaia Menga, at the funeral in which family and friends said goodbye to her forever

Today there are many people here who want to tell you that you were important to them, but the Lord is there at the gates of Heaven, when you meet him talk to him about mother, from heaven continue to watch over them, and also over your sisters. Enjoy all the beauty of Paradise and think of all those you loved and who suffer today.

These are the words pronounced in the homily by Don Salvatore Pollicinoknown by parishioners as Don Salvo.