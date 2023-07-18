The last heartbreaking farewell to Francesca Calandriello, the 27-year-old who unfortunately died after an accident with the baby she was carrying

The funeral was celebrated on the morning of Monday 17 July Francesca Calandriello, the 27-year-old who unfortunately lost her life on 12 July following an accident. She was nine months pregnant and her baby, whom she wanted to call Vittoria, was due to be born a few days later.

They were all shocked and saddened for this grave loss, which has led to agony and discouragement in the hearts of those who loved her. No one would have ever imagined experiencing such a thing.

THE funerals of the 27-year-old were celebrated in the church of Immaculate Heart of Mary, in Sassano, the municipality where he lived before his marriage. It is located in the province of Salerno.

Francesca was married a year ago and a few months later she discovered she was pregnant. Everyone was delighted by this beautiful and special news. In fact they couldn’t wait to be able to hug the small one.

The mayors of Sassano and Sant’Arseniowhere she had moved after the wedding, they decided to proclaim the city ​​mourninggiven the serious loss suffered.

The parish priest officiates the rite Anthony DeLuca. There were really a lot of people inside and outside the church. As the coffin came out after mass, everyone broke a long silence applause and then they threw gods into the air white balloons.

The accident in which Francesca Calandriello lost her life

The events took place around 19, on Wednesday 12 July. Precisely near the local stadium, in viale dello Sport, in the municipality of Saint Arsenioin the province of Salerno. The 27-year-old was actually originally from Sassano.

He was driving his own Fiat 500. When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, it is clashed with a 9-seater van from a sports club.

The impact appeared very immediately serious. For this reason, the doctors who intervened also asked for the intervention of the air ambulance, to transport the young girl urgently to the hospital. However, only a few hours after being admitted to the Ruggi D’Aragona hospital, she has lost my lifewith the baby she was carrying.