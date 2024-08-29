The last heartbreaking farewell to Camilla Cecconi, who died at 21 after being hit on the crosswalk: she was supposed to leave for Africa in a few days

Yesterday, the funeral of was celebrated in the Cathedral of Palestrina Camilla Cecconi. The 21-year-old who sadly lost her life last Sunday, after a woman driving her Renault hit her and her friend.

Despite the timely intervention of the paramedics and the transport to the hospital, that same evening while he was hospitalizedher heart stopped beating forever. Due to the trauma she suffered after the impact, there was no more hope for her. nothing to do.

The Cathedral of Palestrina welcomed approximately 3 thousand people for the last farewell to the 21 year old. In fact, not everyone managed to enter the church to say their last goodbye. Her friends from the Eldis Volley Labicoat the entrance to the coffin, they left a sign outside, on which they wrote: “And then again, again love, love for you!” Verse of the song by Lucio Battisti, I Guardiani di Marzo.

Love was the key word of this funeralthis is because even the parish priest in his homily, wanted to remind us of the love that Camilla gave to her family and to others. In a few days she was also supposed to leave for a humanitarian mission in Africato help those who needed it most.

The gesture of Camilla Cecconi’s friends and the parish priest’s homily for her

The beautiful Camilla, who left a mark on earthly life because she was always at the side of others and in everything she did. Thanks to the education she received from her family, she was able to give happiness and joy in life. Camilla is a girl who faced the challenges of her short life with a smile and joy in her heart and who was able to give all of herself to others.

At the end of the rite, the moment when the light-colored coffin was carried was truly touching. exit. Her friends applauded her for a long time and put up a new sign, on which they wrote:

“And it will be the brightest star in the sky that will wear your smile!” None of those present were able to hold back the tears for this touching gesture.