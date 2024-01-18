The last heartbreaking farewell to Tiziana Tozzo, the 45-year-old who died after ending up in Lake Como with Morgan Algeri

On Tuesday 16 December the funeral of. was celebrated at the Sanctuary of the Madonna di Cantù Tiziana Tozzo. The young 45-year-old mother, who died after ending up in Lake Como, with Morgan Algeri, with whom she had gone out on their first date.

The investigators, after the autopsies and all the necessary investigations, gave the no impediment to his family to return the body, so that they can say their final farewell.

Tiziana was originally from a municipality in the province of Reggio Calabria. However, she had moved to Cantu long since. For this reason they decided to celebrate his funeral at Sanctuary of the Madonna.

They crowded the whole place church relatives, friends and all those who loved her. Her 14-year-old son was also present, Lorenzo. With him were his uncles and other family members.

Tiziana's father, however, would have chosen to stay in New Canolo. Municipality of Reggio Calabria, where the woman lived before moving.

Furthermore, the 45-year-old lost her daughter two years ago mother due to a bad illness. On this occasion she expressed her desire to be buried in the municipal cemetery of Canolo, near her mother. In fact, after her ritual everyone left to be able to fulfill his last wish.

The thanks of Tiziana Tozzo's family and the investigations into the incident

At the end of the ritual some family members chose to speak and therefore to to thank all those who helped them and were close to them in recent days.

Tiziana died together with Morgan Algeri on the evening of Saturday 6 January. The two had met on social media and had decided to meet for the first time appointment. After dinner they went together to Viale Geno, in Como.

But it is right here that the Mercedes Gls it left suddenly and ended up in the lake. The saddest thing is that from a report by the Fire Brigade, it emerged that the couple tried to do everything possible to save yourselfbut because of the depth and because of the cold water, they couldn't get back up. The 38-year-old's funeral will be celebrated on Saturday 20 January.