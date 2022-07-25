The last heartbreaking farewell to little Fabio Guidobaldi, under the notes of Spider Man and with the flight of many colored balloons

The funeral of the little boy was held on the evening of Saturday 23 July Fabio Guidobaldi. The 4-year-old child lost his life, probably drowned in the swimming pool, while he was at the summer camp, in the municipality of Grotte di Castro. By the time the lifeguard found him, it was too late.

Many were present at the funeral of this child who has entered everyone’s heart. The mayor in a post on social media asked the media to respect the pain of the family.

The funeral rite was celebrated in the church located in the square of Cellesi Castle. The child’s white coffin came under the notes of the song by Spider Manhis favorite character.

Also, at the end of the ceremony those present let them fly in the air many colorful balloons. Don Giusto, the parish priest who celebrated in the mass, in his homily he said: “Every child is a sacred heritage!”

The mayor Luca Profili was present and in addition, he also wanted to say what he will do entitled after his namethe small gardens in the area.

Death of Fabio Guidobaldi: the facts and the investigations

The tragedy of this little one happened last Wednesday 20 July, in the swimming pool managed by a cooperative, located in the municipality of Grotte di Castro. In those days they were doing a summer Center.

However, just before lunchtime, the child managed to escape the animators and after climbing over a wall, he went to the pool of the little ones. It is not known why, but the lifeguard found him lifeless in the water, in the highest part of the tank.

They promptly alerted the doctors, who arrived at the scene in a few minutes. They tried to revive him for a long time, but in the end they could not help but notice its dramatic death.

Before the funeral on the child’s body was performed the autopsy, to clarify the exact cause that led to his death. Furthermore, 2 animators and the woman who manages the Cooperative at the moment they are registered in the register of suspects. In the next few days they will show up at the Barracks to tell their story version and understand how the tragedy happened.