Ostiano in mourning for the last heartbreaking farewell to Claudia Feroldi: the parish priest wanted to remember her for her smile and her availability

A moved crowd decided to be present in the church, but also during the funeral court, for the last heartbreaking farewell to Claudia Feroldi. The young woman who was only 24 years old and who unfortunately lost her life in a serious accident with a truck on her way to work.

The procession left from his home to the church. So many people have chosen to be presentalso to show closeness to mom Laura, dad Ottavio and sister Alessandra.

Claudia had gone out that morning to go to Work, just like he did every day and none of them ever expected to experience such a loss. Indeed all those present were in tears.

Don Giuseppe Tagliani he was the first in line in the procession and in his homily, he wanted to remember the girl’s smile. He described her as sweet, available and cheerful. He also said about her:

Her smile was special and it was she who made us cry. But these tears actually brought us together as a community. In this moment we have managed to put aside the discords, because this sudden and excruciating pain has overwhelmed us and also made us all feel closer.

The accident in which Claudia Feroldi lost her life

The sad episode took place around 7 in the morning, of Wednesday 17 May. Unfortunately while he was driving his car on via Gambarain the municipality of Isorella, has some lost control.

For the agents, the most plausible hypothesis is that the accident occurred due to theasphalt made slippery by fuel lost by another vehicle, she went off the road.

So after colliding head-on against a heavy vehicle coming from the opposite directionshe crashed her car on some lands which line the roadway. Her car became a pile of metal sheets and despite the timely intervention of the doctors, there was nothing left for her to do. She pretty much she is died instantly.