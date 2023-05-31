So much emotion for the last farewell to the teenager

They took place in Cantù i funeral of Beatrice Zaccarothe 17 year old girl that has lost his life on the scooter, on the night of Saturday 27 May 2023, on a street in Seregno. Great emotion for the untimely death of the teenager who had his whole life ahead of him. The last farewell to the young woman took place on the afternoon of Tuesday 30 May at the Sanctuary of the Madonna dei Miracoli in Cantù.

Relatives, classmates, friends, acquaintances gathered at the Sanctuary of the Madonna dei Miracoli in Cantù for a last farewell to Beatrice Zaccario. Don Giovanni Afkerwho celebrated the funeral rite, read a touching homily that moved everyone.

Friends brought colorful balloons and banners to remember their 17-year-old girlfriend the Pbs Academy of Monza. Even the director of the institute wanted to remember her student as a beautiful, lively girl who loved her life and celebrated it every day.

Always hug your parents or children before leaving the house and every time you return. Bea always did.

These, however, are the words of the father of the 17 year old died after a fall from a moped driven by a boy without a license. The man remembers the last lunch together, the last happy moment, when no one imagined that it would be the last chance to talk to each other. A precious moment.

Our last lunch was amazing, that whole day was beautiful. Thank goodness we laughed and enjoyed ourselves. And you were very happy. Thanks for everything Bea, I’m just sorry there weren’t any cold cuts.

The parents thanked all those who have shown themselves close in this moment of mourning. The father, Massimiliano Zaccaro, together with his wife Grazia decided to donate his daughter’s organs.

And then she asked one thing to those who knew her: