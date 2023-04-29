The last heartbreaking farewell to Arianna Franceschino, the 27-year-old who died on April 27 in a motorcycle accident with her boyfriend

Those are days of great pain that family members and all friends of Ariadne Franceschino, the 27-year-old who unfortunately died last Tuesday, April 25, in a motorcycle accident. Her boyfriend Mario is hospitalized and is fighting for her life.

Heartbreaking news is one that people have found themselves discovering. The two boys are not yet clear where they were headed, but they just wanted to go out for a day that was supposed to be party.

The events took place in the afternoon of Tuesday 25th April. Precisely on the A18 motorway, which leads from Catania to Messina. The young woman actually lived in the municipality of Aci Sant’Antonio.

They were both riding on the boy’s motorcycle. Ariadne was sitting behind. When suddenly probably during a risky overtaking maneuver, the young man has hit the rear of a Renault Clio.

Mario lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the guard rail which runs along the roadway. Arianna in the impact with the ground, unfortunately has lost his life practically on the spot.

The boy, on the other hand, immediately appeared in very good condition serious. The doctors who intervened on the spot tried to revive the 27-year-old, as soon as they were completed, but in the end they had no other choice than to ascertain her death.

The last farewell to Arianna Franceschino

There are so many people who have chosen to be present in the Royal Church of Aci Sant’Antonio, in the province of Catania. Friends, relatives and all acquaintances are you squeezed togetherat such a heartbreaking time for all of them.

Arianna and Mario had been together for some time, he had a young sonfrom a previous relationship. But he had decided to start a new life with the 27-year-old and they had gone to cohabit.

TO February this year, in a photo that portrayed them together smiling and happy published on social networks, Arianna had written: “Hate and love, but always and only you!” Now on the social message boards, we only read messages of condolence for the girl, who unfortunately passed away far too soon.