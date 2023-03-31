The last heartbreaking farewell to little Davide Licata, the 12-year-old boy who unfortunately died of a sudden illness

In the early afternoon of yesterday, Thursday 30 March, the funeral of the little one was held David Licata, the 12-year-old who unfortunately lost his life following an illness in the gym. There are so many people who have chosen to be present, also to show closeness to the family.

These are great days grief and sadness those who are experiencing these people. No one would have ever imagined experiencing such a loss, at a time when the little one seemed to be Well.

The last heartbreaking farewell to little David was celebrated in the church of the Apostles Peter and Paul. There was a packed crowd for the little boy, who sadly passed away from this world too soon.

In the square there were all the fellow citizens, his basketball teammates and all his friends. An excruciating pain is what you are finding yourself ad face the community, like his family.

They placed hers on the white coffin basketball jersey, with the number 24, his favorite number. Furthermore, when the coffin came out of the church, they made a long run applause and they launched white balloons in the air.

No one was able to hold the emotion for this great loss. They were in tears and many tried to show closeness to his family.

The death of little Davide Licata

The drama of little David took place on the evening of last March 21st. It was located in the gymnasium of the institute They heal and from what his coach recounts, they were at the end and trying to organize the teams for the game.

However, it was precisely in those minutes that the little one began to accuse a strong one heachache, until it has passed out. They tried to revive him for a long time and to keep him alive, they also subjected him to mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. However, it is only during the transport in the hospital, that the child lost his life.

The Prosecutor of Agrigento itself has decided to start an investigation and then to order an autopsy on the body. The coroner performed the examination on Wednesday 29 March, but to have the complete report, it is necessary to wait a little longer 90 days.