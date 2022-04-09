The gesture of Federica Bena’s classmates during her funeral and the words of the parish priest

The last heartbreaking goodbye to the little girl Federica Bena, only 9 years old, was celebrated on the afternoon of Thursday 7 April, in the church of Trescore. Many friends and family were present, but his classmates were also in the parish for their little friend.

The tragic disappearance of this little girl was really terrible. The whole community is shocked by what happened, as no one expected to have to live one similar loss.

The tragedy occurred around 19.30, on Tuesday 5th April. There mom and brother major were in the house. For them it was a day like any other.

Little Federica was in slide of the house and was playing. At one point the woman heard a loud noise and when she went out to check, she found out what had happened to her daughter. The gate pin it broke and the metal structure is there collapsed on him.

The neighbors when they realized the dramatic accident, they have alerted the health workers quickly. The latter arrived on the spot in a few minutes and with the hope of being able to save her, they urgently transported her to hospital. However, shortly thereafter they could not help but ascertain the death.

The prosecutor wanted to open a investigation file, for the crime of manslaughter, currently against unknown persons. They’re trying to figure out if the pivot that brought down the gate was already there defective.

Federica Bena’s funeral

The funeral of the little girl was celebrated in the church of Trescore and all her classmates chose to go for a last farewell.

In their messages they wrote: “You will always be in our hearts!” The parish priest, however, at the end of his homily asking all his faithful to stay near to the child’s parents, she said: “Today we live the deep pain of the whole community!”

In addition, Federica’s friends at the end of the mass made gods fly to the sky white balloonsin which his was written first name.