It took place on funeral of Salvatore Ranieri, the 74-year-old man who tried to in the Ardea massacre protect the two little brothers reached by one gunshot each, fired by the killer, Andrea Pignani. He tried to convince the murderer to put down the weapon, before dying too, the third victim of a terrible story on which the investigators are now investigating to understand the reasons for the insane gesture.

Salvatore Ranieri’s funeral took place in Valmontone, in the province of Rome, on Tuesday 22 June 2021. Only the relatives and friends closest to the 74-year-old man were present at the ceremony. wife Luciana and two children.

There was also the mayor di Ardea, Mario Savarese, and the president of the consortium where the drama, Sunday 13 June.

Funeral of Salvatore Ranieri, the words of the homily

Vincenzo Apicella, bishop of the diocese of Velletri-Segni, expressed all the ache of the community for a tragedy that could have been avoided: could Andrea Pignani be stopped?

Faced with such facts, our words are not only useless, but they are often also inappropriate. An absurd death that springs from a darkened heart, from a completely corrupt, dark heart. Every day we have tremendous deaths and we don’t even notice them anymore. A death without words, without explanation, but what does such a fact want to tell us? We must also learn something from these facts. What do Salvatore and the two little ones teach us? They teach us the sacred and intangible value of life that we often tread on. When we say that life is sacred, it is not a saying.

Meanwhile, the investigations on the 34-year-old, to understand what prompted him to kill three people before taking his own life in his home.