Misterbianco, the last heartbreaking goodbye to Jenny Cantarero: killed at 27, she leaves a little girl

They were celebrated yesterday morning, Wednesday 15 December, i funeral from Jenny Cantarero and a moved crowd decided to be present. There white coffin she arrived at the church and before entering, everyone has clapped hands, for the too soon broken life of this young girl, who left behind a 4-year-old daughter.

The mayor, in honor of the victims of femicide, asked everyone to respect city mourning with the display of flags at half mast.

The funeral rite was celebrated yesterday morning, Wednesday 15 December, in the church of Holy Family, in the small town of Misterbianco. His people were waiting for the coffin family members and all his friends.

The white coffin arrived a few minutes late and attached there was photo of Giovanna, the girl who died at just 27 years old. His friends have chosen to carry it on your shoulders up inside the church. Also, right near the church, they hung one up banner, on which it was written:

Your beauty shines in the sky, hello Jenny.

The investigation into the death of Jenny Cantarero and the suicide of the alleged killer

The murder of this young mother took place on the evening of Friday 10 December, around 21.30. She had just left the bakery where she worked and was with a friend of hers. Together they were waiting for the mother. At some point, however, a man with his face covered by a helmet, he killed her with three shots. Two in the face and one in the side.

Investigators quickly got to work to find the guilty. Just a few hours later they found out that the woman a few weeks earlier had broken off a relationship defined “stormy” with a guy, called Sebastiano Scampinato and that was it untraceable from the moment of the tragedy.

Only in the morning of Tuesday, December 14, they found the body lifeless of man, in a abandoned cottage. There was one nearby pistol, which perhaps was the one used for the murder.

The most plausible hypothesis is that Sebastiano Scampinato, married and with two children, yes it is taken his life. However, the investigators yesterday, have subjected the weapon to all appraisals of the case.

There will be further updates on this matter.