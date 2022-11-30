Great emotion for the last farewell to the 26-year-old woman

So much emotion for the last farewell to Deborah Pieriniin the funerals which took place to greet the young 26-year-old woman who died in a Tower building in Lucca, along with two other people. The doctors managed to save the baby he was carrying in his womb, with an emergency caesarean section. But for her, unfortunately, there was nothing to be done and she passed away shortly after.

Debora Pierini’s funeral took place in Church of Sant’Antonio Abate a Ripa, fraction of Seravezza. The 26-year-old girl died following the severe burns sustained during the explosion in the Torre building in Lucca which last October 27 caused the death of two other people.

Debora Pierini passed away on November 11, but she managed to give birth to her little boy, who will now grow up without his mother. On November 29, family, relatives and friends gathered around her husband David Giracellowho just recently showed photos of the little one.

The parish priest of Ripa, Don Roberto Burattithe young 26-year-old mother who will never see her son grow up wanted to recall on the occasion of the homily held during the funeral rite:

Her love and smile go beyond death and will remain forever in all the people who love her.

The story of a friend expressed during the last farewell to Debora is moving:

You never left. You are here, together with all of us.

Farewell to Debora Pierini, in the funeral that took place in the presence of family, friends, acquaintances, close to her husband and newborn son

The young mother’s coffin was then taken to the cemetery of Ruosina, the town of residence of parents Simone and Laura, desperate for the loss of their young daughter, who died together with the 69-year-old writer and trade unionist Luca Franceschi and his 44-year-old partner Lyudmila Perets.

Dante, born by emergency caesarean section at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa when he was still 31 weeks old, is doing well. Soon he may be going home to his dad.