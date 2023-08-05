The last heartbreaking farewell to Sofia Castelli, many present who wanted to show closeness to her parents

The funeral of took place yesterday morning, Saturday 5 August Sofia Castelli, the 20-year-old who lost her life while sleeping at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. A crowded crowd awaited the arrival of her coffin in front of the church of Cologno Monzese, the municipality where she lived.

There are so many people who have chosen to be present to show nearness to the family, but also for a last farewell to the young woman.

In front of the church there were the parents, friend Aurorawho at the time of the crime was sleeping in another room and the little brother smaller than Sofia. The white coffin above, had a large wreath.

All in tears and moved by this grave loss. To celebrate the rite, Don Angelo Zorloniwho in his homily reminded everyone to choose clear loves. He stated:

This city engraved in the heart on the morning of July 29, when it got dark on Earth. It got cruelly dark in the life of Sofia and her family. If we reject anger and resentment and bet on clear, never possessive loves, the dawn will break.

At the exit of the white coffin, the friends all wanted to sing the song together “Ashby Lazza. Also, the sky was colored with pink balloons and the silence was broken by applause of all for Sofia.

The crime of Sofia Castelli

Zakaria Atquaoui in these weeks in which the girl had decided to interrupt their story, he could not accept his choice. In fact, from the story of a friend, it emerged that the persecuted.

On the night of July 29, he hid in the closet and awaited his return from nightclub. She overheard her conversation with her friend and only after seeing her sleep, is released.

From his account, it emerged that he went to the kitchen to get another knife, then returned to the room and affected. The autopsy showed that I am well 4 the blows who inflicted on her. Sofia did not even have time to defend yourselfbecause she was hit while she was already sleeping.